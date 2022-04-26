7 Maine schools report receiving threats Tuesday

Maine (WABI) - Threats at a number of schools interrupted learning all over the state on Tuesday.

According to a Maine Public Safety spokesperson, it appears to be a problem nationwide.

At least seven Maine schools received threats Tuesday

Officials confirm Madison and Cony high schools, as well as schools in Limestone, Fort Fairfield, Madawaska, and Van Buren were all targets.

Shead High School posted on Facebook that they received a threat as well.

Authorities say so far none of the investigations in Maine have uncovered any evidence of danger to students or staff.

In the case of Cony High School, Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills says they received reports of a generic bomb threat around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He says after a coordinated sweep of the building, everyone was able to go back in around 11 a.m.

“Out of an abundance of caution, which we always do, we have a protocol and a great relationship with the school. We collaborate. The school was evacuated and we worked with our partners from the Maine State Police, who provided us with some bombs sweeping K9 dogs and we were able to basically go through the entire building with our staff and their staff to determine there wasn’t actually a threat,” said Mills.

Mills says these kinds of situations are uncommon but not unprecedented for his department.

He says they are working with both state and federal partners to identify the source of the threats.

MIAC, the intelligence arm of Maine State Police, is talking with agencies in other states as they continue monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.