120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns

More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
(Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray) - More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services issued the recall on beef products that were manufactured between Feb. 1 and April 8, according to an FSIS notice. The recalled brands include Nature’s Reserve, SEG, Thomas Farms, Tajima Beef Patties and Marketside Butcher wagyu beef, WAVE reported.

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no reports of people getting sick after eating the recalled ground beef products.

The USDA lists beef items and product codes that are being recalled can be viewed as well as labels for the affected products.

The agency said it’s concerned that some products may be in people’s refrigerators or freezers.  

People who have these products are urged not to eat them. Instead, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Most people infected with E.coli O103 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting, but in rare cases, more serious illnesses may result, including a type of kidney failure. Seek medical attention if you or a loved one develop concerning symptoms.

