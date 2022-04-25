Advertisement

U.S. Cellular offers phone recycling program

Used cell phones
Used cell phones(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In honor of Earth Day last week, U.S. Cellular is reminding people about its trade-in program which allows anyone to trade in their old phones to be recycled.

Last year, U.S. Cellular customers traded in more than 186,000 devices through the program.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the trade in program diverted nearly 84,000 pounds of e-waste from landfills and avoided almost 240 million gallons of water pollution.

“There’s a lot of stuff that’s in our cell phones that’s perfectly harmless as long as we’re using it, but when it sits in the landfill, it’s really not great for the environment. So, we’re here to help with that. We want to make sure we give people a space and an opportunity to take care of those things the right way,” said EMily McRae, U.S. Cellular area sales manager.

You don’t have to be a U.S. Cellular customer to trade in your phone.

To find the your nearest location, check out their website at uscellular.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
New owners will revamp, rename hotel and restaurant.
New owners, new names for hotel and restaurant at Bangor’s Ramada Inn
Emergency crews are responding to an incident in Brewer
Man injured in crash in Brewer

Latest News

Officials investigating bear poaching in LaGrange
The new station would be larger and contain a vital decontamination zone.
Orland Fire Department seeking new firehouse
Steven Tyler
Fans excited to see Aerosmith in Bangor this summer
Maine Farm to School Cook Off Competition
Maine Farm to School Cook Off Competition held in Augusta
Maine, with region’s highest smoking rate, funds cessation