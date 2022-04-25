U.S. Cellular offers phone recycling program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In honor of Earth Day last week, U.S. Cellular is reminding people about its trade-in program which allows anyone to trade in their old phones to be recycled.

Last year, U.S. Cellular customers traded in more than 186,000 devices through the program.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the trade in program diverted nearly 84,000 pounds of e-waste from landfills and avoided almost 240 million gallons of water pollution.

“There’s a lot of stuff that’s in our cell phones that’s perfectly harmless as long as we’re using it, but when it sits in the landfill, it’s really not great for the environment. So, we’re here to help with that. We want to make sure we give people a space and an opportunity to take care of those things the right way,” said EMily McRae, U.S. Cellular area sales manager.

You don’t have to be a U.S. Cellular customer to trade in your phone.

To find the your nearest location, check out their website at uscellular.com.

