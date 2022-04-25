Truck hauling hot patch pavement catches fire in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A truck hauling hot patch pavement to Bangor caught fire Monday morning, causing I-295 to be closed for a short time.

It happened just before 9:30 near mile marker 5 in South Portland.

Troopers say the vehicle had multiple propane tanks on board that were igniting and fueling the fire.

No one was injured.

Officials say the exact cause of the fire is unknown, but the truck recently underwent maintenance to the propane heating system and it is possible this system malfunctioned.

