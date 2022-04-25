Somerset County Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 Skowhegan men

UPDATE: Terry Nurmi has been located and taken into custody, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding two Skowhegan men who they say haven’t been seen since removing their ankle monitors.

Police say 36-year-old Jacob Savage and 46-year-old Terry Nurmi are required to wear an ankle monitor for domestic violence related charges.

We’re told both Savage and Nurmi removed the ankle monitor and their whereabouts are currently unknown.

Police say both men have an active arrest warrant for aggravated criminal mischief and violation of conditions of release.

If you know of their whereabouts or see either of them, you’re asked to call police at 474-6386.

