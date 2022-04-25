MRC screening bids for the Hampden Waste Facility

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Municipal Review Committee is in the process of screening bids for the Hampden Waste Facility.

The say there are currently eight potential bidders at the moment.

During their meeting last week, MRC said they are prepared to take over as owners but would need help financing the reopening.

They estimate it will cost around $20 million to make upgrades and get the facility up and running.

The MRC says they might have to turn to the 115 communities impacted to foot the bill.

”It’s not risk free, but we’re confident that it can be done. We know the plant better than any entity out there and feel confident that it can get started and be operated in a manner in which it was constructed. We have the wherewithal to do it, and we think we can make it profitable for our members,” said Karen Fussell, MRC board president.

The MRC says if they can’t raise enough money, they will plan to turn to state and federal funding options.

They say if the facility gets up and running, nothing will be burned and they hope to recycle 70 to 80% of the waste.

The Bangor City Council is expected to discuss the waste facility plans at a meeting Monday night.

