Dry & Seasonable This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front approaching from the west will continue to push some cloudiness into the state this afternoon giving us a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the 50s to near 60°, warmest away from the coast. A light onshore breeze will keep it cooler along the coast with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s for coastal locales. Clouds will increase tonight with a chance for a few showers late for areas north and west of Bangor otherwise most spots will stay dry tonight. Lows will drop to the mid-30s to near 40° for nighttime lows.

A weak cold front will move into the state on Tuesday. This will bring us a cloudy day with the chance for some scattered showers. Temperatures on Tuesday will be a bit cooler due to the cloudiness and shower chances with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Low pressure is forecast to move into the Gulf of Maine Wednesday bringing us some steadier rain especially for Central and Eastern Maine. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to low 50s Wednesday. As this low slides to our east, it will draw colder air southward into the region for Thursday. Moisture wrapping around the low will keep precipitation going during the day Thursday. With the colder air being drawn into the region, the temperatures will be cold enough for some rain/snow mix across the northern half of the state with rain continuing for areas closer to the coast. Light snow accumulations will be possible Thursday and Thursday night across the north especially in the higher elevations. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Low pressure will remain spinning to our east on Friday. Moisture wrapping around the low will keep us under cloudy skies and the chance for some rain and snow showers across the north and rain showers elsewhere. Temperatures will remain cool Friday with highs mainly in the 40s. Clouds and shower chances could linger into the weekend.

Rest of Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 52°-61°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. A few showers possible late, mainly north and west of Bangor. Lows between 35°-40°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Highs between 48°-56°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Rain/snow likely north, rain likely south. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain/snow showers north, rain showers south. Highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.