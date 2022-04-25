Maine Sea Grant Research Symposium returns to UMaine

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - For the first time since 2018, the University of Maine in Orono held its Maine Sea Grant Research Symposium.

The event is held every two years, but was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Professional researchers spoke on how they engage with both stakeholders and students to design and conduct projects that impact Mainers.

The space allowed these researchers and students to connect with one another which may even lead to collaboration.

Organizers of the event say having these kinds of discussions is incredibly important.

“I think as we all know, there’s a lot of changes that are happening rapidly on our coasts and [we’re] trying to learn how to adapt to those changes, how to learn from each other and other communities and researchers,” said Assistant Director for Research Jessica Jansujwicz.

Maine Sea Grant recently announced a new one-year graduate research opportunity with the deadline for applications being June 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.