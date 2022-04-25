Advertisement

Maine Grains CEO keynote speaker for UK Grain Lab Conference

Amber Lambke travels to Europe Tuesday for next week’s conference
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - This September will mark 10 years since Maine Grains opened in the former Skowhegan County jail building.

Today, the grist mill uses all four stories to clean and process grains into stone mill flour, rolled oats and other grains for culinary use.

They work with 45 area farms and their products can be found in more than 175 Hannaford supermarkets, as well as markets in southern New England

CEO and co-founder Amber Lambke travels to the United Kingdom Tuesday to be the keynote speaker at the UK Grain Lab Conference.

Artisan bread making is big in the United Kingdom right now along with small-scale grain farming and seed production.

“There’s some very pioneering work on seed restoration and seed saving with an eye towards resiliency in climate change,” says Lambke. “And the piece that they’re missing and hoping to inspire is this milling infrastructure piece.”

Maine Grains recently purchased property next door to build a third mill.

They will officially celebrate their decade in business this September.

