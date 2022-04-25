Advertisement

Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

Coronavirus in Maine
Coronavirus in Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations numbers have spiked here in Maine over the last few days.

The Maine CDC reports 130 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s up 14 from Sunday.

On Saturday there were a total of 104 people in the hospital. That’s a jump of 26 in the last two days.

Twenty-five people are in critical care, that’s up one from Sunday.

That number is up nine since Saturday.

Three people remain on ventilators.

More than 1,000 new COVID booster shots were administered on Sunday, according to the Maine CDC.

