Increasing Clouds Overnight. Light Showers Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies will be mostly clear for the first half of the night. Clouds will move in and thicken up as a cold front approaches from the west. There will be the chance for light showers across parts of northern & western Maine. The Bangor region along with areas north & east will stay dry overnight. Lows will drop into the mid 30s to low 40s. Southerly wind at 5 –15 mph.

The cold front will move across the state on Tuesday and will bring the chance of light scattered showers during the late morning & early afternoon. Not much is expected in terms of total rainfall. Skies will stay cloudy with the chance of a few periods of sunshine, especially in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

A better chance of rain will arrive Tuesday night and into Wednesday. This will be associated with a strengthening low pressure system that will be moving out of the Mid-Atlantic. This low will move into the Gulf of Maine by Wednesday and will bring steady rain across parts of Central & Eastern Maine. Wednesday will be the wettest day of the extended forecast. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s.

The low will move to our east and will park itself over Nova Scotia. This will turn our winds out of the Northwest and will begin drawing in colder air. As this occurs, precipitation will continue to wrap around the low Wednesday night & into Thursday. This will cause conditions to be cold enough to support a mix of rain/snow across the northern half of the state. Wet slushy snow accumulations are expected across the north especially in the higher elevations. As of now, only light accumulations are expected. Thursday will be the coldest day of the extended forecast with highs in the 30s to mid 40s. Breezy northwest winds on Thursday will continue into Friday. Scattered rain/snow showers will continue into Thursday night.

Scattered rain/snow showers are expected to continue into Friday as the low continues to stay stalled out over Nova Scotia. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the 40s. The low will eventually by late Friday night begin to move towards the east. This will dry conditions up, but clouds will remain for the first half of the weekend. The weekend does look to trend drier & slightly warmer.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Light showers over northern & western Maine. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. South wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with rain. Highs mostly in the 40s with a few low 50s possible.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with rain/snow showers over the north, rain showers closer to the coast. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy northwest wind.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with rain/snow showers over the north, rain showers closer to the coast. Highs in the 40s. Breezy northwest wind.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s.

