I-295 in Portland fully open after speedy bridge replacement

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Construction workers have completed their speedy feat of tearing down one bridge and replacing it with another over the weekend in Maine’s largest city.

The swift work allowed a key stretch of I-295 in Portland to reopen a few hours ahead of schedule Monday morning.

The closure that began Friday evening represented a grand experiment in which workers demolished the old bridge and maneuvered a new, prefabricated bridge into place.

It was the first time the Maine Department of Transportation tried the technique.

