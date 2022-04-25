Advertisement

I-295 in Portland fully open after speedy bridge replacement

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Construction workers have completed their speedy feat of tearing down one bridge and replacing it with another over the weekend in Maine’s largest city.

The swift work allowed a key stretch of I-295 in Portland to reopen a few hours ahead of schedule Monday morning.

The closure that began Friday evening represented a grand experiment in which workers demolished the old bridge and maneuvered a new, prefabricated bridge into place.

It was the first time the Maine Department of Transportation tried the technique.

