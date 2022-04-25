Advertisement

Honoring Cpl. Eugene Cole 4 years later

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT
NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WMTW) - Monday marks four years since Somerset County Sheriff’s Corporal Eugene Cole was shot and killed in the line of duty.

April 25 is Corporal Cole Day in Norridgewock, where he was killed.

To honor Cole and his service, the community is urged to volunteer, give back and get involved.

That includes a food drive and personal care items collection at the Norridgewock Town Office or at Skowhegan Savings Bank (Norridgewock branch) through April 29.

On Sunday, a group of volunteers helped clean up the ballfields on Route 2.

Other ideas listed by the town include: picking up trash along the road; helping a neighbor with their yard cleanup or; donate to a cause or nonprofit.

For more information about this initiative, contact Town Manager Richard LaBelle at (207) 634-2252 or by email.

The annual Cpl. Cole Memorial 5k & Half-Marathon is scheduled for Augusta, raising money for a scholarship in Cole’s name that helps people who want to pursue a career in public safety.

John Williams is serving a life sentence for killing Cole on April 25, 2018, as Cole was attempting to arrest him on a warrant.

The killing sparked a four-day manhunt. Earlier this month, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court rejected Williams’ latest appeal.

