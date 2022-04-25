Advertisement

Home for sale on tiny Maine island

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADDISON, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve ever wanted to own a home on your own private island, there’s one for sale near Bar Harbor, but you need to prove you can handle living there first.

The 550 square foot cottage on Duck Ledges Island is just a mile from the mainland and has a small kitchen and bedroom.

There’s no septic or sewer meaning the buyers will need to use an outhouse.

The seller is requiring interested buyers to spend at least one night at the cottage to prove they can rough it before he will sell.

The cottage is listed with Bold Coast Properties for the bargain price of $339,000.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
New owners will revamp, rename hotel and restaurant.
New owners, new names for hotel and restaurant at Bangor’s Ramada Inn
Emergency crews are responding to an incident in Brewer
Man injured in crash in Brewer

Latest News

Officials investigating bear poaching in LaGrange
The new station would be larger and contain a vital decontamination zone.
Orland Fire Department seeking new firehouse
Steven Tyler
Fans excited to see Aerosmith in Bangor this summer
Maine Farm to School Cook Off Competition
Maine Farm to School Cook Off Competition held in Augusta
Maine, with region’s highest smoking rate, funds cessation