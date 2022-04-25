Home for sale on tiny Maine island

ADDISON, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve ever wanted to own a home on your own private island, there’s one for sale near Bar Harbor, but you need to prove you can handle living there first.

The 550 square foot cottage on Duck Ledges Island is just a mile from the mainland and has a small kitchen and bedroom.

There’s no septic or sewer meaning the buyers will need to use an outhouse.

The seller is requiring interested buyers to spend at least one night at the cottage to prove they can rough it before he will sell.

The cottage is listed with Bold Coast Properties for the bargain price of $339,000.

