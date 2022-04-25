Glory Watson preparing for fourth professional mixed martial arts match

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Local mixed martial artist Glory Watson is gearing up to fight next month at the Norway Savings Bank Arena.

“I just fell in love with it. The emotional and physical rush, the ability to constantly learn and improve, you can’t compare it to anything,” said Watson.

Funny enough, “The Fury” can also kill with kindness.

“I’m not an angry person. It’s a very strange thing to find myself in this sport. I’m like, ‘hey, I don’t really think we should fight. Can I get you a sandwich? Hey, you look great today, and we’re about to be in a I fight. I love your braids.’ I can’t help it. It’s weird,” said Watson.

She’s in the middle of her eight-week fight camp preparing for her fourth professional bout on May 14.

“Up until the fight, I do not think about it at all. The whole eight weeks, people ask ‘hey, are you looking forward to the fight?’ I don’t really think about it. I get too anxious and hyped up. I don’t want to have an early adrenaline dump in the middle of camp,” said Watson.

She’ll be up against Natalie “Natty Ice” Schlesinger out of New Jersey.

“You are both going in there to win and to try to kill each other. That’s the goal in fighting. When you get that close, you’re so emotionally charged. It finally comes down, and there’s just such a rush of emotion. You want to share it with whoever’s closest, and usually it’s the person who you’ve done battle with and you respect. You want them to know that,” said Watson.

Watson said fighters recognize each others’ skills right after matches.

“You’re so nice. We always hug each other and say ‘you did so good!’ I have one fight where I went up to her and told her ‘you did great!’ You could tell she’s trying to get away from me, and I’m like ‘no, come back, I just want to congratulate you.’ The respect that’s there after you punch each other in the face is just amazing,” said Watson.

Watson and Schlesinger will be fighting in the New England Fights strawweight division of 115 lb. for three five-minute rounds with one minute of rest in between rounds.

Watson added that she’s grateful for her friends, family, and sponsors for supporting her professional career.

