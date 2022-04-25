Bangor police: no arrests yet in weekend shooting

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say no arrests have been made after one person was shot on Harlow Street early Sunday morning.

It’s the latest instance of violence in that location over the last few years.

A video appears to show the moment when what police call an “altercation” turned into a shooting outside a Harlow Street business around 1:15 Sunday morning.

One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

“The investigation into that is ongoing. Our detectives are actively working that case. We have already talked with a lot of people, and we have several more people to talk with and interview,” said Sgt. Wade Betters, Bangor Police Department.

Bangor police say they’ve responded to the area of 190 Harlow Street, which houses both Half Acre Nightclub and Diamond’s Gentleman’s Club, multiple times over the last few years.

In early 2020, Rayshaun Moore stabbed Demetrius Snow to death in the parking lot.

That’s also where another victim was shot multiple times in August of last year.

One man is currently awaiting trial on charges including attempted murder in that case.

“There could be license violations when things like acts of violence break out inside a parking lot, even though it’s not quite inside an establishment. So, they’ll be looking into that as well. We are aware of similar instances down there, and we responded to those and dealt with those accordingly,” said Betters.

State Senator Joe Baldacci said he spoke with the liquor inspector for Penobscot County early Monday, urging the state to investigate.

“This behavior has gotta stop, and these people that run these establishments need to know that their liquor license is going to be in jeopardy if they don’t do something real quick to prevent this from happening again,” said Baldacci.

Baldacci says he would also support the city council looking into whether the establishments’ amusement license should be suspended or revoked, too.

“I’ve had enough and I’m sure most of the people in Bangor have had enough and do not want to tolerate or allow this kind of behavior to continue,” said Baldacci.

Bangor police say as of Monday afternoon, the victim remains in the hospital.

They’re asking anyone with pictures or videos from the scene to upload them to https://pdupload.bangormaine.gov/uploadpd/

