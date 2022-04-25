Advertisement

Aerosmith coming to Bangor this summer

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Aerosmith fans - “Dream On” no longer.

The Bad Boys of Boston will “Walk this Way” to Bangor.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will headline the Maine Savings Amphitheater, one night only on Sunday, September 4, and you “Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.”

Tickets will be available this Friday at 10 a.m., and fans will be “Livin’ on the Edge” until then.

Alex Gray of Waterfront Concerts tells us this show has been more than a decade in the making.

”It’s obviously, they’re the Bad Boys from Boston,” Gray said. “You’d be hard-pressed to find a more heralded New England act in the history of music, so this was something that we wanted to try and put together, and fortunately, they were as interested in coming to Bangor as we were interested in having them.”

You can get your tickets at waterfrontconcerts.com.

