Speed and drugs suspected in Canton rollover crash

Investigators say the car struck a utility pole before rolling over multiple times and hit a tree.


Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:13 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CANTON, Maine (WMTW) - Speed and drug use are suspected in a crash where the driver had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Investigators from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office say a car hit a utility pole, rolled over multiple times and collided with a tree on Canton Point Road Saturday afternoon.

“The subject was in stable condition at the time of transport and believed to have sustained several non-life-threatening injuries,” a release from the sheriff’s office stated.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, Joshua Brann, 35, of Farmington, had to be freed from the car.

Brann was taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Speed and drug impairment are believed to be causational factors in the crash,” the release stated.

The incident will be reviewed by the Oxford County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges are filed.

