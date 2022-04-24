Advertisement

One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor

Police are looking for the alleged shooter.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say one person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Bangor.

It happened at a business on Harlow Street at 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victims name has not yet been released.

We’re told this incident began after a fight at the business.

Bangor Police say there is no threat to the public.

They are still looking for the alleged shooter. We’re told they fled the scene before officers arrived.

If you have any information about this incident you’re asked to call Bangor Police at 947-7384 ext. 5736.

