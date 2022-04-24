Maine Legislature returning to work with 1-day extension

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - It’s unclear whether lawmakers will take up a proposal to give Native Americans in Maine the same sovereignty enjoyed by their counterparts across the nation when lawmakers reconvene Monday.

The Legislature’s appropriations committee declined to provide the $44,650 needed to push the bill across the finish line but there could be last-minute negotiations.

Further votes are necessary on a bill to increase oversight of the state’s two major electric utilities.

Also up for further votes is a compromise on a bill to expand the state’s Good Samaritan law.

