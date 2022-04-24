Local Animal Orphanage hosts 5k event

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -A local animal shelter hosted their annual 5k Pet Run and Walk Sunday.

With help from the Old Town YMCA, the Animal Orphanage raised enough funds to bring back a fun tradition.

The 5k event started and finished at the Old Town YMCA.

Pets are welcomed, but must be on a leash during the race.

Prizes are awarded to the top three finishers along with the first dog and cat to finish.

“Today, the 5k Walk and Run for the Old Town Animal Orphanage is the biggest event we do all year. All the proceeds go back to benefit the shelter. One thing that’s special about the Animal Orphanage is we don’t have a lot of government funding. All of our funds come from public sources, in town contracts that we have. So, not only do they provide support for the Old Town area, it’s also surrounding communities. Every dollar definitely makes a difference. We’re very grateful for anybody who can come by today or just stop by and show their support,” said Lexi Scott, Animal Orphanage Board Member.

Free T-shirts were given to the first 125 paid entrants.

This event was sponsored by Rise Private Wealth Management, LLC and Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery.

