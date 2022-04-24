Lebanon fire destroys home and attached barn

LEBANON, Maine (WABI) - A home and an attached barn were destroyed by fire Saturday.

Multiple departments were called to the scene at the intersection of Depot and Heath roads.

Lebanon’s fire chief said there were no serious injuries however two firefighters were treated for minor burns.

A car on the property was destroyed.

The North Berwick, Sanford and York fire departments confirmed their agencies provided mutual aid.

Responders say there were concerns the strong winds could cause flames to spread to nearby woods, however, the fire was controlled early enough to prevent significant damage.

The flames were under control in the early evening Saturday however crews remained on scene as the rubble was still smoldering.

