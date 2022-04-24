Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine see significant jump Sunday

Coronavirus in Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to be increasing here in Maine.

The Maine CDC is reporting 116 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s up 12 from Saturday.

24 people are in critical care, that’s up eight from Saturday.

Two people remain on ventilators, that number is unchanged.

According to the Maine CDC, 2,198 new vaccinations were administered Saturday.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update is expected Tuesday.

