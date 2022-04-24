Advertisement

Coast Guard: 3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River

The missing children, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, were...
The missing children, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, were reported entering the water sometime around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night near the Cresent City Connection bridge. The bridge connects the east and west banks of New Orleans.(MGN ONLINE)
By Amanda Alvarado and Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three children are missing after plunging into the Mississippi River late Saturday day, according to WVUE and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The missing children, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, were reported entering the water sometime around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night near the Cresent City Connection bridge. The bridge connects the east and west banks of New Orleans.

No one knows why the children entered the river.

The New Orleans’ Regional Transit Authority suspended service of the Algiers-Canal Street ferry so the U.S. Coast Guard can enable its vessels to search the area.

The rescue crews dispatched to the area included a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and the Coast Guard cutter Sawfish. Three other boatcrews from Coast Guard Station New Orleans and the Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team were also dispatched, officials said.

The New Orleans Fire Department and New Orleans police have also joined the search for the missing children.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Hampden fire on Coldbrook Rd.
No injuries reported in Hampden house fire
Website created to help Mainers get their $850 checks
Authorities are looking to speak with this person regarding the suspicious deathof 43-year-old...
Death of Washington County woman ruled a homicide
Bangor Comic and Toy Con
Bangor Mall welcomes some “out of this world” guests

Latest News

A number of homes have been destroyed in Moschun, Ukraine, a small village to the north of Kyiv...
Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit
FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19...
COVID shots still work but researchers hunt new improvements
In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, April...
Russian officer: Missile to carry several hypersonic weapons
Lots of sunshine today