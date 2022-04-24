Beautiful start to the week; April showers return Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s the last week of April and there are plenty of showers in the forecast to produce May flowers. High pressure will remain over the region through the start of the work week, but daily showers are possible Tuesday through Saturday.

Today will be a beautiful day. The wind will be lighter compared to yesterday, highs will be mostly in the 50s and there will be plenty of sunshine. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight as well. It won’t be as cold as last night, but a few places across northern Maine may experience lows near or slightly below freezing.

Monday will start off mostly sunny but clouds will increase ahead of a cold front pushing in from the west. Southeast wind will help warm temperatures into the low 50s to about 60 degrees. Showers will move in late Monday night/early Tuesday morning.

Showers will continue through Tuesday as the front moves through. Showers are expected again on Wednesday as a low pressure system moves up the coast. Shower activity will continue Thursday as the low sticks around. Some areas across northern and western Maine could see a changeover to a wintry mix. A few showers may linger into Friday as the low pulls away. There is a slight chance of showers on Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 52-60°. North wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows 29-38°. Light northeast wind.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Highs 50-60°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Highs 47-54°. South wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Highs 47-54°. North-northeast wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers. Highs 44-51°. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.