Bangor Arts Exchange hosts vintage market

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a blast from the past at the Maine Vintage Collective Market held in the Bangor Arts Exchange on Sunday.

Over a dozen vendors came to sell clothes, antiques, trinkets and so much more.

The event provided a space for people of all ages.

“It’s been amazing. I mean the spread of people is incredible from really young children all the way up to you know elderly folks that are reminiscing saying like Hey, I remember having that back in the day. And so it’s all walks of life,” said Tommy Burns of 207 Thrift.

What began as more of a yard sale has transformed into an event bringing in multiple vendors, a DJ and a bar.

For those involved seeing that kind of growth has been rewarding.

“Oh, it is so cool. It is so reassuring too. Every time I have one of these sales, it just kind of sparks my love for this and just kind of gives us all more reason to do it,” said Kirsten Higgins of Honky Cat Vintage.

Moving forward organizers say they’re looking to make this market a monthly ordeal.

