Authorities rescue 83 dogs kept in ‘deplorable’ conditions in Utah

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (Gray News) – Authorities in Utah rescued 83 dogs from captivity with many people involved in the operation saying the living conditions provided to the canines were “deplorable.”

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said one of its Animal Control deputies was sent to a River Bottoms Road home in late March to respond to a report that there were dogs that were malnourished, lacking food and water and covered in feces there.

When he arrived, he said he was met by 38-year-old Staci Milligan Baker. He asked her about the report and said he noticed two distressed-looking puppies lying in feces in a small kennel on the kitchen floor.

The deputy said Baker told him she runs a breeding operation and sells the dogs.

When asked if the puppies were receiving treatment, the sheriff’s office said she lied about taking them to a vet and getting them medication.

The deputy learned that there was another call made to the same location and decided to wait by the road near a shed on the property when he responded. He said he saw multiple dogs in kennels, all of which appeared to be malnourished, and also detected the smell of feces coming from the building.

When following up, the deputy discovered multiple additional properties owned by Baker and her husband in Orem, Utah, and Provo, Utah. The dogs at all of the locations were kept in poor conditions.

During the investigation, the deputy learned that the owners did not have a kennel license for any of the three locations. He also discovered that Baker’s husband, Matthew Ambrose Baker, was wanted by the FBI. Agents with the agency told the deputy Matthew Baker was non-compliant and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

While executing a search warrant on one of the properties, the deputy was assisted with other deputies in arresting Matthew Baker.

A number of different state agencies responded to execute the search warrant on all three of the properties, including law enforcement agencies and local animal shelters.

Authorities recovered a total of 83 dogs, with two found at the Orem home, 26 at the Provo home and 55 at the River Bottoms Road home.

Those involved in the operation said many of the dogs had no regular access to food or water, and many got sick when responders gave them water.

Most of the kennels appeared to not have been cleaned for an extended period of time, if at all, and some were raised or had grated platforms in an effort to allow feces to fall through them to the floor.

Responders said many of the kennels had a mixture of feces and urine that made a muddy mixture running along the ground or floor.

Most of the dogs had nowhere to go when they would lie down, and would lie in the moldy urine-feces mixture.

Many of the dogs were covered in filth, and the sheriff’s office said the clothing of many responders had to be destroyed after coming into contact with the dogs.

The dogs were taken to the North and South Utah Valley Animal Shelters where staff members bathed and vaccinated all of them. After a few dogs tested positive for Giardia, all of the dogs were treated for it. Several also had eye infections.

The shelters hope to treat the dogs and have them adopted out. Visit the Utah County Animal Shelters website to learn more.

