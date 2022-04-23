UMaine band sorority hosts Mutts and Music event

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Mutts and Music kicked off a Spring Adoption Festival Saturday.

Honorary band service sorority Tau Beta Sigma Delta Nu hosted the event on the University of Maine campus.

People enjoyed live music from local musicians along with a costume contest and pet parade.

Animals from the Bangor Humane Society were also available for adoption.

“I’m a huge animal lover. Anything I can do to help out animals and get them adopted. You know make a fun experience,” said Lizzie Blanchard, Event Manager.

“I’m also a huge animal person. So, it’s sort of took both of my loves. I’m a music major, so putting the music with the animals together. It truly was exactly what I wanted. I could do this every day,” said Hannah Ferrell, Tau Beta Sigma-Delta Nu.

If you missed today’s event, but would still like to donate and support the cause, you can use Venmo @TauBetaSigma-DeltaNu.

