Advertisement

“Skowpendous” Free Family Fun Night returns

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Friday night was a “Skow-Pendous” time for free family fun in downtown Skowhegan.

The 16th annual community outing celebrates the last Friday of April vacation.

There were s’mores, a giant rock climbing wall, raffles, games and tons of snacks.

Members of the Skowhegan fire and police departments were on-hand, as well as representatives from the town library and Kennebec Valley Community Action Program.

The event also raises awareness during National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Despite a chilly wind in the air, families came out to get a jump start on springtime.

”This is the first time here in three years, and clearly it’s a great turnout, people are happy to be out and connecting with people, and having fun,” said KVCAP Community Coordinator Kristen Plummer. “I think the greatest thing about it is it’s all free for families. They come, they don’t need to pay for anything, we have food and fun, and it’s a great way to end April vacation and get families ready for warmer months.”

KV-CAP’s next event will be its third annual Free Community Baby Shower on June 11 at Skowhegan’s United Methodist Church.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Kelli Giles is charged with arson.
Woman arrested after house fire in Carroll Plantation
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
Website created to help Mainers get their $850 checks
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
Family of 3 displaced after house fire in Glenburn
Mainer dies following rare virus spread by tick bite, officials confirm

Latest News

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Washington County teen.
Silver Alert issued for a Washington County teen
Vinyl enthusiasts to celebrate 15th Record Store Day Saturday
Bull Moose, record stores across the globe celebrating Record Store Day Saturday
Volta offers rope climbing and bouldering in a ten-thousand square-foot gym, to go along with...
New climbing and fitness gym opens in Trenton
Machiasport
Downeast Correctional Facility reopens