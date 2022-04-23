“Skowpendous” Free Family Fun Night returns

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Friday night was a “Skow-Pendous” time for free family fun in downtown Skowhegan.

The 16th annual community outing celebrates the last Friday of April vacation.

There were s’mores, a giant rock climbing wall, raffles, games and tons of snacks.

Members of the Skowhegan fire and police departments were on-hand, as well as representatives from the town library and Kennebec Valley Community Action Program.

The event also raises awareness during National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Despite a chilly wind in the air, families came out to get a jump start on springtime.

”This is the first time here in three years, and clearly it’s a great turnout, people are happy to be out and connecting with people, and having fun,” said KVCAP Community Coordinator Kristen Plummer. “I think the greatest thing about it is it’s all free for families. They come, they don’t need to pay for anything, we have food and fun, and it’s a great way to end April vacation and get families ready for warmer months.”

KV-CAP’s next event will be its third annual Free Community Baby Shower on June 11 at Skowhegan’s United Methodist Church.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.