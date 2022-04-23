Silver Alert issued for a Washington County teen

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Washington County teen.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Lora Hooper of Columbia Falls was last seen on Tibbettstown Road in Columbia Falls.

Officials say Hooper, who has autism, is described as a white female, 5′6″, and 150 pounds, with blonde hair and green hair and blue eyes.

They say she was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, blue LL Bean backpack and pajama pants.

Anyone who sees Hooper or has information is asked to call 911 or 255-8308.

