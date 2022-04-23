Sen. Collins celebrates Monson bicentennial

MONSON, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins paid a visit to Monson Saturday for their bicentennial celebration.

She joined local community members and over 100 residents to honor the 200th birthday of the town.

Former owner of Moosehead Manufacturing John Wentworth was the Master of Ceremonies for today’s event.

“Monson exemplifies Maine at its best – a small town with a big heart,” Collins said in he remarks.

The Monson Bicentennial Committee is holding events throughout the year to continue the celebrations.

