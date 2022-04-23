Part of I-295 is closing this weekend. What that means for you

PORTLAND, Maine - (WMTW) Interstate 295 closed at 7 p.m. Friday between Exits 9 and 10 in Portland so that crews can replace the bridge over Veranda Street.

The highway is not scheduled to reopen until 11 a.m. Monday, meaning the Monday morning commute will be impacted.

A section of Veranda Street itself has been closed all week and is scheduled to reopen three hours after the highway.

As soon as I-295 closes Friday, crews will quickly demolish the existing bridge before moving the new bridge decks into place using Self-Propelled Modular Transporters (SPMTs). This project marks the first time the Maine Department of Transportation is using SPMTs. The new bridge has been built over the last year next to the highway.

Maine DOT is urging everyone to avoid driving in this area this weekend. They suggest using the Maine Turnpike to get to the Falmouth Spur. There are also local detours in place.

Drivers traveling southbound on I-295 will be required to take Exit 10 in Falmouth. They will be detoured west onto Bucknam Road and then south onto Route 9. After reaching Washington Avenue, motorists can head east to rejoin 295.

Drivers traveling northbound on I‑295 will be required to take Exit 9 in Portland and detour north along Route 1 through Falmouth and back onto I‑295 using the Bucknam Road interchange.

You can learn more about other detour options by clicking here.

The existing Veranda Street Bridge was built in 1961 and is part of one of the busiest travel corridors in Maine.

At this time of year, approximately 55,000 vehicles use this bridge on an average day. In the summertime, the average daily traffic volume increases to more than 75,000 vehicles.

Route 1/Veranda Street under the highway carries more than 15,000 vehicles a day.

Planning for the Veranda Street Bridge replacement project began in 2016.

Construction began in March 2021.

Since then, crews have built the foundations for the new structure beneath the existing bridge while also building two new bridge decks on the east side of the interstate.

Each of these new bridge decks weighs approximately 800,000 pounds and will be set atop the new foundations during the interstate closure.

This project also involves the use of geofoam blocks as fill in the bridge embankments. This material is light enough that it will not compress the soft marine clay in the area.

