Nice weekend, showers return on Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The weekend is looking good overall. High pressure will settle over the area. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid 40 to mid 50s. It will be a little breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. Fire weather conditions will be elevated across southwestern and south central Maine due to low humidity and light wind gusts.

Wind speeds will decrease tonight, but it’s going to be chilly with lows dropping to near freezing or below. Be cautious of any sensitive plants.

Sunday will be a nice day. The wind will be lighter, and the highs will be in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Conditions will begin to change into the work week.

Clouds will increase on Monday ahead of cold front pushing in from the west. Southeast wind will help warm temperatures into the low 50s to about 60 degrees. Showers will move in late Monday night/early Tuesday morning.

Showers will continue through Tuesday as the front moves through. Steadier rain is expected on Wednesday as a low pressure system moves up the coast. Shower activity will continue Thursday as the low sticks around. Some areas across northern and western Maine could see a changeover to a wintry mix. A few showers may linger into Friday as the low pulls away.

TODAY: Partly sunny. Highs 46-56°. Northwest wind 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows 28-34°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 46-57°. North wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 52-60°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Highs 49-55°. South wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain. Highs 46-52°. East wind 5-10 mph.

