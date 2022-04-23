Maine CDC reports 322 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations increased slightly Saturday.
The Maine CDC reports 104 people are hospitalized with the virus.
16 are in critical care, that’s down three from Friday.
Two people remain on ventilators.
The Maine CDC is reporting 322 new cases of the virus.
There are no new deaths to report.
More than 3,900 new COVID-19 vaccinations were administered Friday, according to the Maine CDC.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.