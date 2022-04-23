Maine CDC reports 322 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations increased slightly Saturday.

The Maine CDC reports 104 people are hospitalized with the virus.

16 are in critical care, that’s down three from Friday.

Two people remain on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is reporting 322 new cases of the virus.

There are no new deaths to report.

More than 3,900 new COVID-19 vaccinations were administered Friday, according to the Maine CDC.

1/Where do we stand with #COVID19 in #Maine? Here's an overview.



Right now, @MEPublicHealth is receiving 367 positive tests (PCR/antigen) each day over the past 7 days.



One week ago, that number was 333/day. So a 10% increase in positive results reported over the past week. pic.twitter.com/yMQSEU3iAx — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) April 22, 2022

