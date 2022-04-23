Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 322 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

The Maine CDC is reporting 322 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
The Maine CDC is reporting 322 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations increased slightly Saturday.

The Maine CDC reports 104 people are hospitalized with the virus.

16 are in critical care, that’s down three from Friday.

Two people remain on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is reporting 322 new cases of the virus.

There are no new deaths to report.

More than 3,900 new COVID-19 vaccinations were administered Friday, according to the Maine CDC.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Website created to help Mainers get their $850 checks
Authorities are looking to speak with this person regarding the suspicious deathof 43-year-old...
Maine State Police requesting public’s help in Pleasant Point death investigation
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
Family of 3 displaced after house fire in Glenburn
Several different illnesses in Maine are trending upward.
Illness trending up in Maine, people “letting guard down”
A Silver Alert has been issued for a Washington County teen.
UPDATE: Washington County teen found safe

Latest News

The CDC said it will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine if a mandate...
Medical experts discuss risks of traveling without a mask
Coronavirus hospital statistics as of 4-20-22
100 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 1 death
The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is...
DOJ might appeal mask ruling as COVID spreads faster
Bangor International Airport
Bangor International Airport lifts mask mandate