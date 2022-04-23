Headstones damaged at Cross Lake Cemetery after car swerves to avoid deer
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CROSS LAKE, Maine (WABI) - Several headstones at a cemetery in Cross Lake were damaged after a car crash Friday night.
Police say a pickup truck was traveling south bound on Route 161 when it swerved to avoid a deer.
The truck went off the road and into a ditch.
It continued into the Cross Lake Cemetery damaging several headstones.
We’re told both the driver and passenger were not injured.
