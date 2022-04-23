Headstones damaged at Cross Lake Cemetery after car swerves to avoid deer

CROSS LAKE, Maine (WABI) - Several headstones at a cemetery in Cross Lake were damaged after a car crash Friday night.

Police say a pickup truck was traveling south bound on Route 161 when it swerved to avoid a deer.

The truck went off the road and into a ditch.

It continued into the Cross Lake Cemetery damaging several headstones.

We’re told both the driver and passenger were not injured.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.