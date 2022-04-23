Advertisement

Death of Washington County woman ruled a homicide

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the death of Kimberly Neptune.
Authorities are looking to speak with this person regarding the suspicious deathof 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune of Pleasant Point.
Authorities are looking to speak with this person regarding the suspicious deathof 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune of Pleasant Point.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PERRY, Maine (WABI) - Pleasant Point Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the death of a Washington County woman.

Deputies say a relative of 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune asked them to check on her wellbeing Thursday night.

Police say Neptune was found dead inside her apartment on Thunder Road in Perry.

They say her death has been ruled a homicide.

A neighbor of Neptune’s reported having a surveillance camera and located on the video was a person walking by the apartment building.

Police are asking for your help in identifying the person in these photos so they can speak to them.

If you have any information about the person in the photos or about Neptune’s death, call police at 973-3700.

