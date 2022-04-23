Crews battle fire on Coldbrook Road in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Fire crews from multiple towns are battling a house fire on Coldbrook Road in Hampden at this hour.

Crews arrived on scene around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Coldbrook Road is closed at this time.

No word yet on how the fire started, or if anyone was home at the time.

TV5 has a crew on scene and will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.