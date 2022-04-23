Bangor Mall welcomes some “out of this world” guests

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Mall was transformed into Bangor Toy and Comic Con brining in vendors, cosplayers and celebrities.

Those in attendance at the convention were truly out of this world.

For both vendors and attendees events like these have been missed in the last few years.

“In person events have just recently started for us a couple months ago because of the pandemic. We’re actually from Boston, so this is our first time coming to Maine. The energy has been amazing,” said Heather Weikel, a vendor with Skully Kouture.

These convention goers seemed to be having a wicked good time.

“Oh, the con is busy. It’s a lot of fun. I see a lot of ghosts and goblins and they’re just spending lots of money... and there’s a lot of wonderful scary costumes too,” said BORAH! who made the journey to Bangor from Salem.

Events like these don’t happen often so for many this was an opportunity to get out and have some fun.

“It’s a big deal that we have all these actors here and all the cosplayers and everything. It’s just a big deal for people to show off their creativity,” said Logan Burnell of Exeter.

The convention comes to a close on Sunday April 24th.

