Woman charged with arson in Carrol Plantation fire makes first court appearance

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in Carrol Plantation made her first court appearance today.

44-year-old Kelli Giles is charged with arson and criminal mischief.

Police say they were called to the home on Wednesday for a disorderly complaint, and when they arrived, the house was on fire.

A judge set bail at $25,000.

District Attorney Chelsea Lynds says there could be a mental health issue as Giles allegedly burned out the LED indicators on appliances the day before the fire under the belief she was being watched.

”I think that at this time she is a danger to herself and others and the community at large,” said Lynds.

“She would be agreeable to the conditions requested by the district attorney’s office, and she would also be able to submit to house arrest,” said Attorney Mary Gray.

Authorities say Giles lived at the residence but is not the owner.

She is due back in court next month.

