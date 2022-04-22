Advertisement

Website created to help Mainers get their $850 checks

(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Apr. 22, 2022
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The state has created a website to help Mainers get their $850 relief checks included in a $1.2 billion supplemental budget.

The website aims to answer frequently asked questions surrounding eligibility, timing of checks and help filing taxes.

The money that’s being returned to Mainers comprises more than half of the $1.2 billion budget.

Mills proposed returning much of the money to Mainers as a historic surplus ballooned thanks to federal spending and rosier-than-expected revenue forecasts.

The first round of checks will go out in June, and additional checks will roll out through the end of the year.

