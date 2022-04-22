Advertisement

The Waterville Seed Library is now taking your seed order

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Seed Library is now taking your seed orders.

This free public resource launched on April 15 and is providing access to seeds for all community members.

It also provides access to step-by-step information on the planting process from the beginning to the end.

There are more than 24 different varieties to choose from including basil, tomatoes, bell peppers and even carrots.

All you would need to do is go the website and order online. Growers will be notified when their orders are ready to be picked up at the public library.

The project is funded by the office of Civic Engagement and community partnerships at Colby College.

“Seeing people be really impressed that they were able to grow like a tomato or and then be able to use it in their cooking, I think is really, really great and then just access to clean healthy food is something that people here in Waterville struggle with and people on a national scale thrown away,” said Kai Goode, Colby College Student. “So obviously you’re not going to solve food insecurity with our garden but it’s one step closer to educating people about healthy eating habits and access to food.”

To order your seeds, visit watervillelibrary.org

