Report: Vaccinations could have prevented 60% of COVID deaths

A new report suggests hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented...
A new report suggests hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented through vaccination.(Pfizer via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - A recent report suggests COVID-19 vaccinations could have prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths in the U.S.

On Thursday, the Kaiser Family Foundation released an analysis on preventable deaths due to the coronavirus.

Researchers suggested the vaccine could have saved at least 234,000 lives between June 2021 and March 2022, about 60% of the COVID deaths among adults during that same time period.

The initial vaccine series became widely available in the U.S last year, and the report found booster shots could have potentially prevented even more deaths.

