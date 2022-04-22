New climbing and fitness gym opens in Trenton

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - After two years under construction, Volta is open and ready to welcome climbers of all levels to a facility unlike any outside of Portland.

“That’s like all I’ve been thinking about for years,” Volta Co-owner Jesse Cameron said. “It’s like how the second you like, walk through the doors, what the experience is.”

Volta offers rope climbing and bouldering in a ten-thousand square-foot gym, to go along with instruction and training.

But Volta aims to be more than just a place to climb. Yoga and general fitness are also part of the plan. They’re working with area schools to come up with programming for students, and the space is big enough to host a wide range of events.

“Climbing is the vessel but it’s a lot more than that to us,” said Co-owner Amy Grinnell. “It has tons of potential for programming and bringing people together because there’s nothing like this in the area.”

“I’d like to see it become a staple in the community,” added Volta General Manager Kary Williams. “Someplace where people can gather, someplace where they feel included, and also someplace people can come, have fun, get in shape, climb and hopefully prepare you for getting outside as well.”

The origin of the gym’s name speaks to its mission.

“Volta is really kind of a poetic nod to energy,” said Grinnell. “In poetry it means to turn. So it’s kind of like that transitional moment of growing into something into a new part of yourself. So it’s like an opportunity to grow.”

And its mission is simple.

“We just wanted to do something for everybody,” Cameron said. “And that’s the goal is to keep everybody psyched.”

To learn more about Volta’s programming and membership availability, visit voltaclimbing.com.

