Mix of Sun & Clouds, Isolated Showers Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Upper level energy will move through the state today. This will give us a chance for some isolated showers throughout the day. Overall the day looks decent with a mix of sun and clouds with a minimal chance for showers. It’ll be another breezy day with a northwest wind gusting to 30-35 MPH at times. Highs today will be more seasonable with temperatures mainly in the 50s. Skies will be clear tonight as high pressure builds towards the region. Overnight lows will drop back to the mid-20s to around 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere.

High pressure brings us a good start to the weekend with sunshine Saturday and highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. We’ll see a few more clouds on Sunday as a warm front approaches from the west but overall it looks like another good day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with highs in the 50s. High pressure will slide to our east on Monday allowing clouds to move in ahead of our next frontal system. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 50s to near 60°. Our weather turns unsettled heading into Tuesday as low pressure moves into the region. It looks like this will bring us numerous showers during the day Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers possible. Highs between 49°-59°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows between 26°-36°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 48°-58°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the 50s.

