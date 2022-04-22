Maine AG’s Office: Police justified in use of deadly force in 2020 Old Town shooting

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office has ruled police were justified in using deadly force in an Old Town shooting two years ago.

It happened on Bodwell Street on April 14th, 2020.

Police shot and killed 31-year-old Thomas Powell after authorities say he came out of his home and fired at them.

Police say they had been looking for Powell in connection with a suspected burglary before the shooting.

Attorney General Aaron Frey says the officers acted in self defense.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.