Maine AG’s Office: Officers justified in shooting death of Falmouth man

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office says two Falmouth police officers were justified when they shot and killed a man last year.

In October, Sgt. Kevin Conger and Officer Peter Theriault were called to the area of Lunt and Middle Road for a man carrying a long knife and running in circles in the intersection.

The man was later identified as 51-year-old Daniel DiMillo.

Officials say DiMillo walked out of the woods when the officers arrived at the intersection. They say he got into a “crouched fighting stance” before running at Conger with the knife.

The report says Conger could not identify what DiMillo had in his hand. It continues to say Theriault recognized the weapon and told DiMillo to drop the knife multiple times.

The report says DiMillo ignored commands and continued to run at Conger, who deployed his Taser.

Officials say it had no effect, and while backing away from DiMillo, Conger fell against a vehicle and onto his back. The report states DiMillo moved toward again with the knife and Theriault fired his gun.

Conger was able to get up, as Theriault continued to yell at DiMillo to drop his knife. Officials say as DiMillo continued at Conger, ignoring commands, he was shot by both officers.

He died on the scene.

According to the report, a witness on the scene said, “If they had not shot him, he was going to stab them. Without question. You could see in his eyes he was going for them.”

