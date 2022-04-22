Live near Bangor? Here’s how to get a smoke alarm installed for free

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The American Red Cross wants to make sure everyone who needs a smoke alarm has access to the life-saving device.

On Saturday, April 30th, the Red Cross will be installing smoke alarms, free of charge, all over the Greater Bangor region.

Officials say you have as little as two minutes to escape a house fire, making early detection critical.

Since 2019, the Red Cross says they’ve installed 4,100 free smoke alarms throughout Maine as part of their Sound the Alarm initiative.

Veazie Fire Chief Pete Metcalf says it’s a program that could save your life.

“We see so often in the state where fires and deaths have occurred because of the lack of smoke alarms in people’s homes and not getting that adequate warning. It’s so critical that people do have these cheap items in their homes to provide that early warning,” Metcalf said.

There’s just one catch. You need to sign up for an appointment ahead of time.

You can do so online at redcross.org/endhomefiresNNE or by calling 1-800-464-6692.

