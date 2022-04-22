Holden Police Department gives away $500 in gas

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Many Mainers are feeling the pain at the gas pump these days.

The Holden Police Department wanted to help ease the burden.

On Friday, Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley gave away twenty $25 gas cards from Leadbetters Superstop.

It was all part of the departments ‘Free Fuel Friday’ giveaway.

They had some money left over from their ‘25 Days of Kindness’ event, so they decided to give folks some help at the pump by purchasing the cards and giving them away.

Kelly Estremera of Brewer got one as she was heading to work in Ellsworth.

“I’m psyched. I was running low on gas and thinking, “oh no, now I’m going to be late, and I got a good story to tell,” she said.

“This work can be so hard even in a small place like Holden” said Greeley. “It can be confrontational. We see things that are unfortunate to see. We deal with situations that are unfortunate to deal with, so to be able to do something literally just fun, is fun.”

Chief Greeley also delivered a card to a local resident at her home Friday.

You can follow Holden Police on Facebook and Twitter for the latest on goings at the departments and for future giveaways.

