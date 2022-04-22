Advertisement

Holden Police Department gives away $500 in gas

On Friday, Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley gave away $25 gas cards from Leadbetters Superstop.
On Friday, Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley gave away $25 gas cards from Leadbetters Superstop.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Many Mainers are feeling the pain at the gas pump these days.

The Holden Police Department wanted to help ease the burden.

On Friday, Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley gave away twenty $25 gas cards from Leadbetters Superstop.

It was all part of the departments ‘Free Fuel Friday’ giveaway.

They had some money left over from their ‘25 Days of Kindness’ event, so they decided to give folks some help at the pump by purchasing the cards and giving them away.

Kelly Estremera of Brewer got one as she was heading to work in Ellsworth.

“I’m psyched. I was running low on gas and thinking, “oh no, now I’m going to be late, and I got a good story to tell,” she said.

“This work can be so hard even in a small place like Holden” said Greeley. “It can be confrontational. We see things that are unfortunate to see. We deal with situations that are unfortunate to deal with, so to be able to do something literally just fun, is fun.”

Chief Greeley also delivered a card to a local resident at her home Friday.

You can follow Holden Police on Facebook and Twitter for the latest on goings at the departments and for future giveaways.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Kelli Giles is charged with arson.
Woman arrested after house fire in Carroll Plantation
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
Website created to help Mainers get their $850 checks
Mainer dies following rare virus spread by tick bite, officials confirm
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
Family of 3 displaced after house fire in Glenburn

Latest News

Volta offers rope climbing and bouldering in a ten-thousand square-foot gym, to go along with...
New climbing and fitness gym opens in Trenton
Machiasport
Downeast Correctional Facility reopens
Former candidate facing child porn charges wants back online
Former candidate facing child porn charges wants back online
Details for Saturday, April 23rd event: A Gathering of Reflection & Hope
Gathering planned Saturday to support those affected by domestic violence
44-year-old Kelli Giles is charged with arson.
Woman charged with arson in Carrol Plantation fire makes first court appearance