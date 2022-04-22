High levels of lead detected in water of two Lincoln schools, school district office

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - High levels of lead have been detected in the water of two schools in Lincoln, and the school district office.

This has lead to officials shutting off access in several areas in those schools.

Three locations at Ella P Burr and one location at the district office were identified as having unhealthy elevations of lead.

The superintendent says they received notification that 28 out of 64 samples at Mattanawcook Academy contact unhealthy elevations of lead.

Only one of the 28 locations with elevated lead content is a drinking fountain.

That fountain has been taken offline.

Signage has been posted at all other positive locations.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district will provide bottled water to any student or staff member who requests it.

Following the passage of LD 153, An Act to Strengthen Testing for Lead in School Drinking Water, all K-12 schools in Maine must test their drinking water for the presence of lead.

