Gathering planned Saturday to support those affected by domestic violence

PERRY, Maine (WABI) - Experts say domestic violence is an issue that’s only been made worse by the pandemic.

NextStep Domestic Violence Project says this winter was particularly tough in Washington County in terms of loss and isolation.

Together with Passamaquoddy Peaceful Relations Domestic Violence and Sexual Violence Advocacy Center and Indian Township Passamaquoddy Domestic Violence and Sexual Violence Advocacy Center, NextStep is hosting a Gathering of Reflection & Hope Saturday, April 23rd.

The event is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Sipp Bay Preserve in Perry.

Organizers say they want survivors, as well as anyone who’s currently the target of abuse, to know they’re not alone.

“The people who care, the people who have resources and energy to provide services, the people who have deep understanding of what that person might be going through, this is where we’re choosing to gather on this day for this period of time to try to stand in solidarity and to try to say, ‘We’re here. You are not alone with this. Whatever message you’re getting about how alone you are and how there are no resources to help you is not true,” said Anna Viertel, coordinator for community response at NextStep.

Attendees will be able to write down their thoughts and experiences and place them anonymously in a lock box.

The organizations will use those notes to figure out how they can help the community move forward.

Thanks to donations from both private citizens and businesses, there will also be music and signing along with beverages and snacks.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.